Left Menu
Development News Edition

9,024 fresh COVID-19 cases in AP, 87 deaths

According to the latest bulletin 9,113 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state after recovering from the disease. More positive cases were detected in rapid antigen tests as compared to RT-PCR, TruNat and other tests in the last 24 hours in the state.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:15 IST
9,024 fresh COVID-19 cases in AP, 87 deaths

Amaravati, Aug 11 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally went up to 2,44,549 on Tuesday as 9,024 fresh cases were added, while 87 more deaths pushed the overall toll to 2,203. According to the latest bulletin 9,113 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state after recovering from the disease.

More positive cases were detected in rapid antigen tests as compared to RT-PCR, TruNat and other tests in the last 24 hours in the state. In all, 30,908 rapid antigen tests were conducted, of which 5,132 turned positive, according to the bulletin.

The other 27,407 tests turned out 3,892 positive cases. The infection positivity rate rose further to 9.43 per cent after a total of 25,92,619 tests were completed till date, the bulletin said.

Andhra Pradesh now has 87,597 active COVID-19 cases after 1,54,749 people recovered. East Godavari and Kurnool districts contributed to the bulk of the new cases with 1,372 and 1,138 respectively.

Anantapuramu was behind with 959. Anantapuramu reported 13 deaths, Chittoor 12, Guntur nine and Prakasam and Visakhapatnam seven each in the last 24 hours.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Outrage as Somali parliament drafts law permitting child, forced marriages

By Nita Bhalla and Mohammed Omer NAIROBIGAROWE, Aug 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - S omalias parliament has sparked outrage by replacing long-awaited legislation to protect women and girls from violence with a new bill permitting child and...

Andhra govt writes to Railways, requests dedicated freight corridor connectivity to its ports

The Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Railways to extend its dedicated freight corridor to ports in the state so that millions of tonnes of cargo can be transported in a pollution-free and cost-effective manner. In an indication...

COVID-19: Nepal halves entry points for Indians, extends suspension of flights until Aug 31

Nepal has decided to halve the number of designated entry points for Indian nationals to 10 from the existing 20 and extended the suspension of domestic and international flights until August 31 due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the ...

JK students' body urges CM to take steps to drop sedition charge against 3Kashmiri students

A students body in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday urged Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take steps to drop sedition charges against three engineering college students from Kashmir for allegedly raising pro- Pakistan slogans and po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020