Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikas Dubey's aide arrested in UP's Chitrakoot

An aide of the slain gangster Vikas Dubey has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police from Chitrakoot district, days after the dramatic surrender of another associate and accused of the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | Lucknow/Kanpur | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:16 IST
Vikas Dubey's aide arrested in UP's Chitrakoot

An aide of the slain gangster Vikas Dubey has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police from Chitrakoot district, days after the dramatic surrender of another associate and accused of the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, officials said on Tuesday. Bal Govind Dubey alias Lalu, a cousin of Dubey, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest. He was a key accused in the ambush at Bikru village, an STF spokesman said.

Lalu is a resident of Bikru in Chaubepur police station of Kanpur, the spokesman said, adding he was arrested from Parikrama turn under Karvi police station area of Chitrakoot on Monday. There were inputs that Lalu was living in disguise, the spokesman said.

During interrogation he has confessed that he was in Dubey's gang which had attacked the police team leading to the killing of eight personnel last month, the spokesman added. Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Vishal Vikram Singh said Lalu initially tried to mislead the police, but during intensive interrogation he confessed to his involvement in the ambush.

Lalu told the investigators that his son-in-law Vineet Shukla, a resident of village Mohini Nivada, had a land dispute with Rahul Tiwari, a resident of  Jadepur Ghassa who had lodged a complaint against Dubey and his men on July 2. The ambush took place during a raid based on the complaint.

His arrest comes days after the dramatic surrender of Umakant, alias Guddan. Umakant came to the Chaubepur police station on August 8 wearing a confession placard and sought forgiveness from police, an officer said, adding that members of his family pleaded with them to save his life. Bal Govind, alias Lalu, is one of the 10 accused who have either been arrested or surrendered till now. A hunt is on for the other five remaining named accused.

Earlier, several aides of Vikas Dubey, including Daya Shankar Agnihotri, Shyamu Bajpai, Jahan Yadav, Shashikant, Monu and Shivam Dubey were arrested either by the UP STF or the Kanpur Police, while Gopal Saini surrendered before a special court in Kanpur Dehat about 10 days ago. Those who are still at large are Chotu Shukla, Shiv Tewari, Vishnu Pal Yadav, Ramu Bajpai, Hiru Dubey and Bal Govind.

As many as six prime accused -- Vikas Dubey, Prabhat Mishra, Amar Dubey, Bauan Dubey, Prem Kumar Pandey and Atul Dubey -- have been gunned down in separate encounters since July 3..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Outrage as Somali parliament drafts law permitting child, forced marriages

By Nita Bhalla and Mohammed Omer NAIROBIGAROWE, Aug 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - S omalias parliament has sparked outrage by replacing long-awaited legislation to protect women and girls from violence with a new bill permitting child and...

Andhra govt writes to Railways, requests dedicated freight corridor connectivity to its ports

The Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Railways to extend its dedicated freight corridor to ports in the state so that millions of tonnes of cargo can be transported in a pollution-free and cost-effective manner. In an indication...

COVID-19: Nepal halves entry points for Indians, extends suspension of flights until Aug 31

Nepal has decided to halve the number of designated entry points for Indian nationals to 10 from the existing 20 and extended the suspension of domestic and international flights until August 31 due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the ...

JK students' body urges CM to take steps to drop sedition charge against 3Kashmiri students

A students body in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday urged Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take steps to drop sedition charges against three engineering college students from Kashmir for allegedly raising pro- Pakistan slogans and po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020