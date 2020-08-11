Left Menu
Punjab govt employees go on four-day pen-down strike

They are also demanding release of pending dearness allowance, arrears, implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission, and restoration of the old pension scheme. Khaira warned of a complete strike on August 18 across the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:35 IST
Punjab govt employees go on four-day pen-down strike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab government employees in Chandigarh and Mohali went on a four-day pen-down strike against the state's decision to reduce their mobile phone allowance and cut down the pay scale for new recruits to bring it on par with the Central pay scale. The employees staged protests and raised slogans against the state government for its "apathetic" attitude towards their demands.

Punjab and Union Territory Employees' Joint Front Convener Sukhchain Singh Khaira said the employees have also stopped work at the offices of Cabinet ministers at the Civil Secretariat and added that the pen-down strike would continue till August 14. Khaira said employees were against the government's decisions to reduce their mobile phone allowance and cut down the pay scale for new recruits. They are also demanding release of pending dearness allowance, arrears, implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission, and restoration of the old pension scheme.

Khaira warned of a complete strike on August 18 across the state.

