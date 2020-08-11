NDRF team searches for 14 missing persons in Rajmala
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting rescue and search operations for 14 missing persons at Rajamala in Idukki, Kerala, after a massive landslide, triggered by torrential rains, occurred on Friday, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the NDRF said on Tuesday.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting rescue and search operations for 14 missing persons at Rajamala in Idukki, Kerala, after a massive landslide, triggered by torrential rains, occurred on Friday, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the NDRF said on Tuesday. "As of 2 pm on Monday, 78 people have been affected by the landslide that took place in Rajamala on Friday. 12 people have been rescued and 14-15 people are missing," Pradhan tweeted.
So far, the landslide has claimed the lives of 52 people. On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of the deceased.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the deceased. Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days. (ANI)
