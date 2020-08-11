CRPF personnel booked for 'raping' girl for 7 months in Tripura

A case was registered against a CRPF personnel for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl repeatedly for seven months, as a result of which she became pregnant, in Tripura's Unakoti district, police said on Tuesday. The girl had filed a police complaint on Sunday accusing the 35-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, who is her neighbour, of raping her repeatedly for seven months in her village in Kaliashahar sub-division, they said.

The accused, serving in the 124th battalion of the CRPF at Salbagan near Agartala, was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, Kaliashahar women police station in-charge Rinki Debbarma said. "We have sent a letter to the 124th battalion commandant about the incident. We are waiting for their reply.

If we don't get any response by Wednesday, we will decide on our next course of action," she added..