Telangana: Water Resources dept to be revamped

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on revamping the water resources department, said it was accepted in principle to increase the existing Territorial Jurisdictions headed by CEs (Chief Engineers) from 13 to 19. All the projects, tanks, reservoirs, barrages, pump houses, canals, sub-stations will come under the Territorial jurisdiction, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:19 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said it has been decided to revamp the Water ResourcesDepartment in the state in tune with the "revolutionary changes" brought in the irrigation sector. There is a vast difference in the situation that existed in the irrigation sector before the formation of Telangana and after,an official release quoted him as saying.

Observing that irrigation facilities have increased by leaps and bounds now, he said the increase in the ayacut (area under irrigation) due to construction of projects, canals, reservoirs, pump houses has also led to a rise in the workload on the Water Resources department. In accordance with the change in the situation, more Territorial Jurisdictions would be created with Chief Engineers (CEs) of the Water Resources department as Heads, he said.

"The water resources department, unlike in the past, where it was divided among many wings, will now work under one umbrella," he said. Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on revamping the water resources department, said it was accepted in principle to increase the existing Territorial Jurisdictions headed by CEs (Chief Engineers) from 13 to 19.

All the projects, tanks, reservoirs, barrages, pump houses, canals, sub-stations will come under the Territorial jurisdiction, it said. The water resources department, which has been divided as major, Medium, Small IDC (irrigation development corporation) wings, would now function as one department and it would be called the Water Resources department, the release added.

The department was earlier known as irrigation department.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI.

