Noida police orders attachment of mafia properties worth Rs 1.20 cr

As part of its crackdown on the regional mafia, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Tuesday issued orders for attaching ill-gotten properties worth Rs 1.20 crore of eight gangsters, officials said. The order has been issued for properties belonging to Gajendra, Suraj Chand Sharma, his father Mahesh Chand Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar, Harish, Rohit Pal, Vikas Chaudhary and Rishi Tyagi, the officials said.

Four of them live in Ghaziabad while the other four are from Gautam Buddh Nagar, a police spokesperson said. "There are 11 vehicles, including a Range Rover, which are part of the ill-gotten properties of these gangsters for whose attachment the order has been issued. The cumulative worth of the properties is pegged at Rs 1.20 crore," the spokesperson said.

The clampdown on the mafia in the district in western UP started on July 4 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives which came close on the heels of killing of eight policemen in Kanpur by henchmen of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, according to officials. The crackdown is being carried out chiefly under the Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters.

So far, properties, including land and vehicles, worth over Rs 16 crore belonging to dreaded gangsters of the Sundar Bhati and Anil Dujana gangs, and others, have been attached, they said. The district police said it would continue action against the gangsters.