Maha: Police recover explosives from naxal hideout

Police on Tuesday busted a naxalhideout in Gondia district of Maharashtra and recoveredexplosives, including an IED and detonators, an officer said
The hideout was located between Dhanegaon and Murkodohvillages in naxal-infested Salekasa tehsil
The officer said the IED was planted near DaldalkuhiSpring Point apparently to ambush police personnel.
