Three rape teenage girl in moving car in Mumbai; arrested

Three men have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in a moving car here last month, police said on Tuesday. The alleged incident had occurred on July 29 night when the girl was walking alone on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, an official said.

"A car had pulled over near her while she was walking and three of its occupants pulled her inside, and drove off," he said, adding that the trio took turns to rape her. After committing the crime, they dropped her near the Eastern Express Highway, the official said.

An FIR was registered by Mankhurd police last week. Police traced the trio to Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar locality and arrested them on August 8.

The accused are identified as Sonu alias Deepak Singh (25), Noorul Hasan Nalwar (25) and Babu Hakim Ansari (22). They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and abduction, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Two of the accused work as electrician and driver while the third is unemployed. "The car used in the crime has a Taxi permit. The trio are in police custody till August 15. Further investigation is underway," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 6, Shashikumar Meena.