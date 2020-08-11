Moderate rain in Pune district in next 7 days: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rain in Pune district in the next seven days. An IMD official said light to moderate rain is very likely in Pune city and its surroundings areas in the next one week.

However, isolated heavy rain is likely in the Ghat region of Pune district, he said. Marathwada, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra regions have received heavy rainfall at isolated places. Konkan and Goa have also received moderate rainfall in isolated places, the official said.