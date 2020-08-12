NC mulls habeas corpus plea in HC about missing Rajouri youths

The National Conference on Tuesday said it has constituted a team of lawyers to explore options to file a habeas corpus plea in the High Court following disappearance of three Rajouri residents in Shopian district of south Kashmir last month. NC leaders, including provincial president Devender Singh Rana, said in a statement that their disappearance has caused a lot of distress and anguish in Jammu region's Rajouri.

"The administration needs to mobilise the police for tracing the missing boys earnestly and let their families know about their welfare and whereabouts," the party said. It expressed solidarity with the families of the three men and assured them every possible help. Advocate Choudhry Liaqat and Advocate Muzaffar Ahmed Khan are the members of the NC's legal team. On July 18, the Army claimed that three militants were killed in the higher reaches of Shopian. However, no further details were shared.

The Army has initiated an inquiry into the "encounter" carried out by its troops. The relatives of the three youths, belonging to Dhar Sakri village in Kotranka of Rajouri area in Poonch, lodged a written missing report in the local police station after they lost contact with their kin on July 17. In their complaint, the families informed the police that they had last spoken to the three, who were mainly involved in apple and walnut trading, on July 16 and they had said they got a room at Ashimpora in Shopian.

The same place was the site of the encounter the next day and since then there was no report about the three, the families said in their complaint..