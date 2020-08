Light to moderate rain in parts of UP today

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive thundershowers and lightning on Wednesday morning, the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow predicted. As per the Meteorological Centre, "Rain/ thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 10:45 am) at isolated places over Ballia, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Amethi, Prayagraj, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Fatehpur, Kanpur(N&D), Lucknow, Unnao, Auraiya, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Agra, Mathura, Hathras, Aligarh, Etah, Meerut, Moradabad, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur districts and adjoining areas."

In an alert issued at 7.52 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also warned of light to moderate rain over several parts of Uttar Pradesh. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Karnal, Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Bijnaur, Moradabad, Chandausi & continue to occur over and nearby Mathura, Agra, Tundla during the next 2 hours," said IMD. (ANI)