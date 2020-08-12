CHSE Odisha Science result 2020 announced, 70.21% students pass

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) of Odisha announced the results for the Higher Secondary (Plus Two) Science Stream Examination 2020 on Wednesday. The pass percentage this year is 70.21. It was 72.33 per cent last year.

The total number of candidates that appeared in examination was 97,377, of which 68,374 have passed. Of the 68,374 students who cleared the examination, 38,301 are boys and 30,073 are girls.