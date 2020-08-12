UP CM Adityanath celebrates Janmashtami at Gorakhnath temple

Amid chants of vedic hymns, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Janmashtami at the Gorakhnath temple. Adityanath, along with head pujaari Kamalnath and head purohit Acharya Ramanuj Tripathi, performed puja at the temple on Tuesday night, temple manager Dwarika Tiwari said.

On Wednesday morning, the chief minister visited a cow shelter in the premises of Gorakhnath temple after taking blessings of Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath. Bal Krishna Sajja competition was not organised this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiwari added.