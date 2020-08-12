Left Menu
Govt constructing mega dewatering pump stations under World Bank scheme in Srinagar

In a bid to prevent flooding in low-lying areas here, the government along with the Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) has started a project to upgrade 49 hi-tech dewatering pump stations across Srinagar under the World Bank Scheme.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:40 IST
Visual from the construction site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to prevent flooding in low-lying areas here, the government along with the Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) has started a project to upgrade 49 hi-tech dewatering pump stations across Srinagar under the World Bank Scheme. After 2014 floods in Kashmir valley, the dewatering pump stations installed by the government in different places were damaged along with all the structure and machinery.

Speaking to ANI, Syed Abid Rasheed, Chief Executive Officer ERA Kashmir said, "The urban low-lying area was inundated in 2014 floods. The new project has an important component i.e. urban flood management to prevent flooding in various low-lying areas. Around 4 to 5 lakh population would be benefitted by this project." "The civil works will be completed by December 2020 and they will be set up, up and about by March 2021. We have also developed a centralized command and control centre," he added.

These dewatering stations have been facing problems to operated after floods, now the government has taken an initiative and started a project with Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA). "2014 floods had ruined everything here, we hope everything remains good now and the new pump stations are successful. The entire area will be benefited," said Muhammad Altaf, a resident.

"The previous pump system was processed manually but it had stopped working in 2014 floods. The new system will work automatically," Arif Amin, another resident said. These pumping stations are being installed above the flood level so that if the floods hit the region again, the pumping stations will work to help dewatering from the concerned areas.

The latest technology is installed in these pumping stations so that it works automatically when the water level increases in the area. People of these areas are relieved and appreciate this step of government as they were facing a lot of problems when water was stored in these areas due to continuous rainfall. Now with their hi-tech pumping stations, water cannot store in these areas and people feel safe after installation of these pumping stations.

During floods, these pumping stations have control rooms and backup control rooms so that any pump can be operated from the room if a person cannot reach there. This scheme costs Rs 103 crore funded by the World bank and implementing by Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency. (ANI)

