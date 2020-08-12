Left Menu
Water level of Sharda Barrage in Uttrakhand's Banbasa rises after incessant rainfall

The water level of Sharda Barrage in Banbasa of the Champawat district are constantly rising due to the rise in the level of Sharda river following incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand, informed a barrage management official on Wednesday.

ANI | Champawat (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:58 IST
Water level of Sharda Barrage in Uttrakhand's Banbasa rises after incessant rainfall
Water level of Sharda Barrage in Banbasa of Champawat district on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"We're monitoring the rising water levels. It can affect two districts of the Uttrakhand and 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh. People are being informed about the situation," said an official of Sharda Barrage.

Earlier on Wednesday, the State Disaster Management Center in Uttarakhand had warned about the possibility of heavy and very heavy rains in the state on Thursday and asked all the District Magistrates of the state to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward incidents. Notably, several roads have been damaged due to torrential rain over the past two days in Dehradun affecting the movement of vehicles from one city to the other.

Police have been deployed in areas impacted by landslides to regulate the movement of traffic. (ANI)

