1,113 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi; 14 more deaths

Delhi recorded 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload to over 1.48 lakh, while the death toll has risen to 4,153, authorities said on Wednesday

According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, a total of 6,472 RT-PCR tests and 12,422 rapid antigen tests were carried out in the last 24 hours

The total number of cases stands at 1,48,504. As many as 1,33,405 patients have recovered, migrated or been discharged, while the number of active cases stands at 10,946. Fourteen fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 4,153. The number of containment zones stands at 523.