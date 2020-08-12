UP reports 4,475 new COVID-19 cases, 54 fresh deaths

Uttar Pradesh reported on Wednesday 4,475 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, while 54 more people died due to the infection. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,36,238 and fatalities at 2,230. He put the number of fresh cases in the past 24 hours at 4,583.

On Tuesday, the state's COVID-19 tally was 1,31,763. "So far, 84,661 people have been treated and discharged. There are now 49,347 active COVID-19 cases in the state, of which 21,758 are in home isolation," Prasad said.

The total number of COVID-19 tests done so far in the state is over 34 lakh, of which 97,000 were conducted on Tuesday. The officer said the COVID-19 positivity rate was 4.8 percent in August so far.

The five districts where the coronavirus positivity rate was maximum include Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Deoria and Mahrajganj, he said.