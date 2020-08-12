Left Menu
Noida: Male model, married woman found dead at their homes; suicide suspected

The 22-year-old man, working as a model, lived in Garhi Chaukhandi village and his body was found hanging from the ceiling fan around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, the police said. "He lived with his mother and the family hails from Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:11 IST
The bodies of a male model and a woman were found at their residences in Uttar Pradesh's Noida in separate incidents suspected to be suicides, police said on Wednesday. The 22-year-old man, working as a model, lived in Garhi Chaukhandi village and his body was found hanging from the ceiling fan around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, the police said.

"He lived with his mother and the family hails from Dhanbad in Jharkhand. His mother told the police that her son was in touch with a girl and they spoke to each other a lot over the phone. It appears that he killed himself due to some trouble in the relationship," an official from Phase 3 police station told PTI. In another incident, the body of a 26-year-old woman was found on Tuesday in Sarfabad village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sector 49 police station.

The woman hailed from Farrukhabad district in UP and lived here with her husband, who is a daily wage earner, the police said. "Her husband left for work early in the morning. Around noon, her neighbours wondered why she had not come out of her home like every other day. They checked on her and she was found hanging dead from the ceiling of her room,” a police official said.

No suicide note was found from the spot and there was no sign of trouble in the marriage too, the official said, citing primary information gathered by the police. Further probe is underway in both the cases, the police said.

