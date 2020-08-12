Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman coronavirus patient dies in ambulance outside hospital

The hospital authorities have refuted the charge and said that the woman's family was given an estimate for treatment but not pressurised for making payments. The woman hails from Tamluk in East Midnapore district and the alleged incident took place on Monday night after she was brought to the hospital from a nursing home in the city after she tested positive and reported severe health problems, a Kolkata Police official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:53 IST
Woman coronavirus patient dies in ambulance outside hospital

A 60-year-old woman suffering from COVID-19 died in an ambulance outside a city private hospital as she was allegedly made to wait by its authorities, who reportedly demanded that Rs three lakh be first paid for admission, her family members said on Wednesday. The hospital authorities have refuted the charge and said that the woman's family was given an estimate for treatment but not pressurised for making payments.

The woman hails from Tamluk in East Midnapore district and the alleged incident took place on Monday night after she was brought to the hospital from a nursing home in the city after she tested positive and reported severe health problems, a Kolkata Police official said. Her son Nazeem Khan has lodged a police complaint against the hospital at Anandapur police station, the official said.

The alleged incident took place a day after the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Commission allowed hospitals to charge patient parties for admission an advance of no more than Rs 50,000 or 20 per cent of the estimated treatment cost, whichever was lower but not refuse admission or treatment if the payment was not made immediately. "The hospital authorities asked us to deposit Rs three lakh. We managed to pay Rs 80,000 and requested them to start my mother's treatment assuring them to get the remaining amount in the the meantime. But the hospital told us that treatment will not be started unless the full payment was made," Khan said.

Later, Rs two lakh more was transferred to a bank account of the hospital by the woman's elder son Latif Khan from Abu Dhabi, he said. "But by then my mother had passed away in the ambulance ... We repeatedly requested the hospital to send a doctor to her, but its authorities insisted that unless they see a proof that the money was transferred to them, nobody from it would attend to my mother," he said.

"If they (hospital authorities) had attended to my mother on time, she could have been saved," a sobbing Khan said. Refuting the charge, a senior official of the hospital said, The patient was brought in a very serious condition.

Doctors had tried CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation)in the ambulance but could not revive her. Police said a probe into the incident is on and the hospital has been asked to provide the CCTV footage.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 1.6 cr worth of ecstasy pills from abroad seized in city

Chennai, Aug 12 PTI Over 5,000 ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.6 crore which arrived from overseas destinations have been seized here in two different incidents, Customs Department said on Wednesday. The pills, suspected to be methylenedioxy-metha...

Kamala Harris says her mom's advice drives her every single day

Dont sit around and complain about things, do something. This was the mantra given to Kamala Harris by her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in Chennai and immigrated to the US to attend a doctoral programme at UC Berkeley. And today ...

Rajasthan transport minister reports at ED office in Jaipur

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday reported at the Enforcement Directorates Jaipur office after his father received a notice from the central agency. However, no details of the case in which the notice has...

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Back from the dead Stem cells give hope for a revival of Malaysias extinct rhinosSome skin, eggs and tissue samples are all that remain of Malaysias last rhino, Iman, who died last Novem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020