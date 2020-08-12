Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura has 47 elephants: Official

Elephants are mostly found in Khowai and Gomati districts of the state, Chief Wildlife Warden Dr D K Sharma said. In 2002 Tripura had 38 elephants but the lastest survey this year found 47 elephants, he said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:05 IST
Tripura has 47 elephants: Official

The number of elephants in Tripura has gone up from 38 to 47 as per the latest census report, a senior Forest official said on Wednesday. Elephants are mostly found in Khowai and Gomati districts of the state, Chief Wildlife Warden Dr D K Sharma said.

In 2002 Tripura had 38 elephants but the lastest survey this year found 47 elephants, he said. "In the latest survey this year it was found ... that the number in elephants in Khowai district is 22 while it is 25 in Gomati district. Elephants are mostly found in these two districts", Sharma said.

The Chief Wildlife Warden said the erection of barbed wire fencing along the 856-km long long border with Bangladesh has stopped the migration of elephants to the neighbouring country. A forest department official said some 40 to 50 years ago, elephants were even seen on the streets of Agartala but their numbers started declining with the cutting down of forests for construction of a hydel power project on river Gomati.

There was a time, according to British surveyor John Hunter's report, when elephants outnumbered humans in the state during the British rule. With the loss of their habitat, the elephants started migrating to Bangladesh where forests were abundant, Sharma said, adding that a number of elephants had migrated to the Chittagong hill tracts in Bangladesh from the Gomati Wildlife Sanctuary.

Sharma said the human-animal conflict is comparatively less in Tripura compared to other states. The forest department has decided to radio-collar the wild elephants to keep track of their movement. The device will provide the updates of the real-time locations of the herds and help the forest department officials to track their movement and take measures accordingly, he said.

"We have called an NGO for the work and they will start the work once the materials are imported. By winter this year the radio collaring will be done. We have decided to first cover the Khowai district," Sharma said. "The forest department has also decided to install beekeeping devices in the agricultural field to keep elephants away from the field. The elephants fear bees, so it keeps them away from the inhabitants. We have also suggested to the people to start beekeeping for generating livelihood and keeping the herds away at the same time", the chief wildlife warden said.

Apart from that, the forest department has also made arrangements of adequate fodder reserves in the jungles to meet the thirst and hunger of wild elephants. Bamboo, banana plantations were made by the officials in the forest along with check dams constructed within the forest. On the occasion of World Elephant Day, the state forest department has started an online awareness campaign, he added.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation Platform to be leveraged for WNS' EXPIRIUS

Chennai Tamil Nadu IndiaPalo Alto California USA, Aug 12 ANIBusinessWire India Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation, today announced that it will be providing its advanced conversational service automation platform...

Rs 1.6 cr worth of ecstasy pills from abroad seized in city

Chennai, Aug 12 PTI Over 5,000 ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.6 crore which arrived from overseas destinations have been seized here in two different incidents, Customs Department said on Wednesday. The pills, suspected to be methylenedioxy-metha...

Kamala Harris says her mom's advice drives her every single day

Dont sit around and complain about things, do something. This was the mantra given to Kamala Harris by her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in Chennai and immigrated to the US to attend a doctoral programme at UC Berkeley. And today ...

Rajasthan transport minister reports at ED office in Jaipur

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday reported at the Enforcement Directorates Jaipur office after his father received a notice from the central agency. However, no details of the case in which the notice has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020