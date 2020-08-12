Left Menu
Development News Edition

Remembering Rahat Indori: A friend, brother, and poet

They created soulful verses, and went on to become immensely popular in the Urdu literary scene, so much so that mushairas were named after them. Having lasted nearly half a century, Rana and Indori’s camaraderie came to an end on Tuesday after the latter passed away following a heart attack.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:22 IST
Remembering Rahat Indori: A friend, brother, and poet

It was in the early 70s, at a mushaira in Mumbai that Urdu poet Munawwar Rana first ran into Rahat Indori, both young men, barely in their twenties at the time. What followed was a friendship of a lifetime. Together they ruled the world of modern Urdu poetry for several decades. They created soulful verses, and went on to become immensely popular in the Urdu literary scene, so much so that mushairas were named after them.

Having lasted nearly half a century, Rana and Indori’s camaraderie came to an end on Tuesday after the latter passed away following a heart attack. He was 70. "I have no words to describe my loss,” Rana told PTI over phone from Lucknow.

Recalling their heydays, Rana said there were nearly 40 mushairas where only the two of them performed. These poetic symposiums would be named, “Munawwar and Rahat” assuring their admirers that they would not be subjected to performances by any other poet. It was almost like a tradition, Rana remembered, for each of them to introduce the other. “He loved me so much that during one mushaira, while introducing me, he said, ‘there are only three big names in Urdu poetry. First is Munawwar Rana, second is Munawwar Rana and third is Munawwar Rana’,” he said. The Sahitya Akademi winner shared another fond memory of his friend.

“While coming back from one another mushaira, I told him that he had become a great poet. "He retorted 'I could have become one, if you hadn’t come in the way’, to which I had teasingly apologised. That was the kind of relationship we had," the 68-year-old poet recalled.

While Rana was popular for his themes of family and mother, Indori won over the audience with his powerful and lucid poetry. In fact, Rana admitted that he himself was quite an admirer of the recently deceased poet.

“I admired his style of not mincing words and the use of conversational Urdu in his poems. He had complete control over the crowd,” he said. The two poets who were last seen together on the stage of a literary festival in December last year, have been there for each other through thick and thin. "When I went for a knee surgery some 10 years ago in Indore, he would bring me food every day," Rana said.

They were in constant touch over the phone also throughout the lockdown. He added that even their families were quite close to each other. “Rahat used to tell his kids to consult me for taking decisions in their life. He used to tell his son to ask me for a job. His children still call me ‘chacha’,” he said.

Senior poet Waseem Barelvi, who knew Indori for 45 years, remembered him for his humility and inimitable style of reciting ghazals. “When Rahat sahab started out in the poetry scene in the 70s, it was customary to recite ghazals in melodies.

"But he was the first poet who decided to do away with melodies, and simply recite his ghazals,” the 80-year-old poet said. He added that Indori was blessed with the ability to paint vivid imagery with his words.

Barelvi and Indori spent a significant duration of their friendship travelling the world together, the former said. "He always treated me like an older brother — with a lot of love and respect,” Barelvi said. TRS.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation Platform to be leveraged for WNS' EXPIRIUS

Chennai Tamil Nadu IndiaPalo Alto California USA, Aug 12 ANIBusinessWire India Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation, today announced that it will be providing its advanced conversational service automation platform...

Rs 1.6 cr worth of ecstasy pills from abroad seized in city

Chennai, Aug 12 PTI Over 5,000 ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.6 crore which arrived from overseas destinations have been seized here in two different incidents, Customs Department said on Wednesday. The pills, suspected to be methylenedioxy-metha...

Kamala Harris says her mom's advice drives her every single day

Dont sit around and complain about things, do something. This was the mantra given to Kamala Harris by her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in Chennai and immigrated to the US to attend a doctoral programme at UC Berkeley. And today ...

Rajasthan transport minister reports at ED office in Jaipur

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday reported at the Enforcement Directorates Jaipur office after his father received a notice from the central agency. However, no details of the case in which the notice has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020