10 MP cops awarded HM's medal for excellence in investigation

Ten police personnel in Madhya Pradesh were awarded the prestigious 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year 2020, an official said. The Union Home Ministry issued a letter in this regard on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hansraj Singh, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Punnusingh Paraste, Inspectors Sunil Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Choukse, Praveen Kumar Kumre, Gopal Ghasle, Arvind Singh Tomar and Sub Inspectors (SI) Kewal Singh Parte, Preeti Patil and Deepti Mishra were awarded the medal for excellence in investigation, a Police Headquarters (PHQ) spokesperson said. The medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence by investigating officers, the official said.

As per the home ministry statement, a total of 121 police investigators, including 15 of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), followed by state police of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra (10 each), Uttar Pradesh (8), Kerala and West Bengal (7 each), were selected for this medal..