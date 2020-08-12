Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 MP cops awarded HM's medal for excellence in investigation

The Union Home Ministry issued a letter in this regard on Wednesday. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hansraj Singh, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Punnusingh Paraste, Inspectors Sunil Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Choukse, Praveen Kumar Kumre, Gopal Ghasle, Arvind Singh Tomar and Sub Inspectors (SI) Kewal Singh Parte, Preeti Patil and Deepti Mishra were awarded the medal for excellence in investigation, a Police Headquarters (PHQ) spokesperson said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:25 IST
10 MP cops awarded HM's medal for excellence in investigation

Ten police personnel in Madhya Pradesh were awarded the prestigious 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year 2020, an official said. The Union Home Ministry issued a letter in this regard on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hansraj Singh, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Punnusingh Paraste, Inspectors Sunil Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Choukse, Praveen Kumar Kumre, Gopal Ghasle, Arvind Singh Tomar and Sub Inspectors (SI) Kewal Singh Parte, Preeti Patil and Deepti Mishra were awarded the medal for excellence in investigation, a Police Headquarters (PHQ) spokesperson said. The medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence by investigating officers, the official said.

As per the home ministry statement, a total of 121 police investigators, including 15 of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), followed by state police of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra (10 each), Uttar Pradesh (8), Kerala and West Bengal (7 each), were selected for this medal..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation Platform to be leveraged for WNS' EXPIRIUS

Chennai Tamil Nadu IndiaPalo Alto California USA, Aug 12 ANIBusinessWire India Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation, today announced that it will be providing its advanced conversational service automation platform...

Rs 1.6 cr worth of ecstasy pills from abroad seized in city

Chennai, Aug 12 PTI Over 5,000 ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.6 crore which arrived from overseas destinations have been seized here in two different incidents, Customs Department said on Wednesday. The pills, suspected to be methylenedioxy-metha...

Kamala Harris says her mom's advice drives her every single day

Dont sit around and complain about things, do something. This was the mantra given to Kamala Harris by her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in Chennai and immigrated to the US to attend a doctoral programme at UC Berkeley. And today ...

Rajasthan transport minister reports at ED office in Jaipur

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday reported at the Enforcement Directorates Jaipur office after his father received a notice from the central agency. However, no details of the case in which the notice has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020