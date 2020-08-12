Rains lash parts of Haryana, Punjab; sultry weather conditions prevail

Rains lashed a few parts of Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, but sultry weather conditions prevailed in the region with mercury hovering a few notches above normal limits. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received light rains. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal limits, the Meteorological (MeT) Department here said.

In Haryana, Bhiwani received 8 mm of rain, but the maximum temperature settled at 37.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal limits. Ambala, which received 4 mm of rains, recorded a high of 33.9 degrees Celsius. Hisar experienced a hot weather recording a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, which received 10 mm of rain, recorded a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum of 36.1 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal.

Ludhiana, which received 28 mm of rain, registered a maximum of 33.7 degrees Celsius while Patiala's maximum settled at 35.6 degrees Celsius, up two degrees. According to the MeT Department forecast, rains or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.