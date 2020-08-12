Man climbs cell tower over land issue in Andhra's Karimnagar

A man climbed a cell tower in the Arepalli village of Andhra Pradesh's Karimnagar district on Wednesday over a land issue that also involved his family members. "Around 11 am today, Gunti Srinivas, a resident of Arepalli village in Saidapur Mandal of the Karimnagar district, climbed a cell tower to protest over a land issue. He received a piece of land that he had to share with his relatives. Srinivas alleged that the documents were not registered in his name and wanted the title deed immediately," Saidapur Police Station Sub Inspector Prasanth said.

The police said it took about an hour for the man to come down. They said that local Tehsildar Suresh Kumar assured Srinivas that the issue would be resolved in two to three days and he came down. (ANI)