AP COVID-19 tally crosses 2.5 lakh mark with 9,597 new cases

Adding 9,597 to its tally of COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday crossed the 2.50 lakh mark as the infection positivity rate continued to spiral, reaching 9.59 per cent, overtaking Tamil Nadu. The state recorded 93 fresh coronavirus casualties while another 6,676 patients recovered and got discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, the latest government bulletin said.

The states cumulative COVID-19 tally touched 2,54,146 and now has 90,425 active cases after 1,61,425 patients recovered and 2,296 succumbed. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests stood at 26,49,767 after 57,148 were done in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

East Godavari district surged further, adding 1,332 fresh cases and reaching a gross of 35,642 while Kurnool also crossed the 30,000 mark with the addition of 781 new cases. Chittoor reported 1,235 cases, West Godavari 929, Visakhapatnam 797, Anantapuramu 781, Guntur 762 and SPS Nellore 723 cases in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Health department officials said 80 per cent of the coronavirus cases being reported were asymptomatic. Guntur district reported 13 deaths, Prakasam 11, Chittoor and SPS Nellore ten each, Srikakulam nine, Anantapuramu and Kadapa seven each and Visakhapatnam five fresh COVID-19 fatalities.

East Godavari and Vizianagaram added five new casualties, Kurnool and West Godavari four each and Krishna two.