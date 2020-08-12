Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP COVID-19 tally crosses 2.5 lakh mark with 9,597 new cases

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests stood at 26,49,767 after 57,148 were done in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin. East Godavari district surged further, adding 1,332 fresh cases and reaching a gross of 35,642 while Kurnool also crossed the 30,000 mark with the addition of 781 new cases.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:33 IST
AP COVID-19 tally crosses 2.5 lakh mark with 9,597 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Adding 9,597 to its tally of COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday crossed the 2.50 lakh mark as the infection positivity rate continued to spiral, reaching 9.59 per cent, overtaking Tamil Nadu. The state recorded 93 fresh coronavirus casualties while another 6,676 patients recovered and got discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, the latest government bulletin said.

The states cumulative COVID-19 tally touched 2,54,146 and now has 90,425 active cases after 1,61,425 patients recovered and 2,296 succumbed. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests stood at 26,49,767 after 57,148 were done in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

East Godavari district surged further, adding 1,332 fresh cases and reaching a gross of 35,642 while Kurnool also crossed the 30,000 mark with the addition of 781 new cases. Chittoor reported 1,235 cases, West Godavari 929, Visakhapatnam 797, Anantapuramu 781, Guntur 762 and SPS Nellore 723 cases in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Health department officials said 80 per cent of the coronavirus cases being reported were asymptomatic. Guntur district reported 13 deaths, Prakasam 11, Chittoor and SPS Nellore ten each, Srikakulam nine, Anantapuramu and Kadapa seven each and Visakhapatnam five fresh COVID-19 fatalities.

East Godavari and Vizianagaram added five new casualties, Kurnool and West Godavari four each and Krishna two.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Did not translate Hindi for anyone, says Kanimozhi on H Raja's allegations

I did not translate Hindi for anyone and I have never learnt the Hindi language, said Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday in response to BJP leader H Rajas jibe aimed at her following the controversy over ...

CM Shivraj, wife pray for peace, joy for everyone on Janmashtami

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, along with his wife, Sadhna Singh offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan temple in Bhopal on Wednesday on the occasion of Janmashtami. I extend Janma...

Golf-Zach Johnson wins 2020 Payne Stewart Award

Zach Johnson, a 12-times winner on the PGA Tour who is known for his gracious demeanor and good sportsmanship, was named the recipient of the 2020 Payne Stewart Award on Wednesday. The honor is given annually to a player sharing the late St...

Man assaults French police officers with iron bar in Paris

A man armed with an iron bar assaulted three police officers on Wednesday in the south of Paris, French police said.French police told Reuters that officers then shot and wounded the man in the abdomen. The three police officers were also b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020