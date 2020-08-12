Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 12,712 new COVID-19 cases, 13,804 recoveries, 344 deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 12,712 new coronavirus patients and 344 deaths, which took the case tally to 5,48,313 and death toll in the state to 18,650, a health official said. Pune division's COVID-19 tally increased to 1,38,693 with 3,656 new cases, while 60 fatalities took the death toll to 3,656. Nashik division has reported 54,753 cases and 1,553 deaths so far.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:48 IST
Maha: 12,712 new COVID-19 cases, 13,804 recoveries, 344 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 12,712 new coronavirus patients and 344 deaths, which took the case tally to 5,48,313 and death toll in the state to 18,650, a health official said. The spike in the cases was the second highest, he said. The record one-day spike in cases in the state to date was recorded on August 8 at 12, 822.

13,804 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, which took the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 3,81,843. There are 1,47,513 active cases in the state, the official added.

State capital Mumbai reported 1,132 new cases and 50 deaths during the day. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,26,356 and death toll to 6,943. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,047.

Pune city reported 1,665 new cases along with 19 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is now 74,305 and death toll is 1,881, the official said. Of 344 deaths reported during the day, 238 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 66 deaths had taken place in the last one week. 40 deaths had taken place even before that but were added to the toll on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- which covers Mumbai and surrounding towns -- reported 3,470 new coronavirus cases, taking its total to 2,75,574, while 99 deaths took the total fatalities in the region to 11,061, the official said. Pune division's COVID-19 tally increased to 1,38,693 with 3,656 new cases, while 60 fatalities took the death toll to 3,656.

Nashik division has reported 54,753 cases and 1,553 deaths so far. Kolhapur division has reported 19,296 cases and 534 deaths.

Aurangabad division has reported 22,081 cases and 722 deaths. Latur division has reported 12,967 cases and 408 deaths.

Akola division has reported 11,061 cases and 342 deaths and Nagpur division 13,323 cases and 316 deaths. As many as 565 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra for the viral infection, including 58 who died.

There are 10,15,115 people under home quarantine while 35,880 are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,48,313, new cases 12,712, total deaths 18,650, recoveries 3,81,843, active cases 1,47,513 and people tested so far 29,08,887.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Did not translate Hindi for anyone, says Kanimozhi on H Raja's allegations

I did not translate Hindi for anyone and I have never learnt the Hindi language, said Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday in response to BJP leader H Rajas jibe aimed at her following the controversy over ...

CM Shivraj, wife pray for peace, joy for everyone on Janmashtami

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, along with his wife, Sadhna Singh offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan temple in Bhopal on Wednesday on the occasion of Janmashtami. I extend Janma...

Golf-Zach Johnson wins 2020 Payne Stewart Award

Zach Johnson, a 12-times winner on the PGA Tour who is known for his gracious demeanor and good sportsmanship, was named the recipient of the 2020 Payne Stewart Award on Wednesday. The honor is given annually to a player sharing the late St...

Man assaults French police officers with iron bar in Paris

A man armed with an iron bar assaulted three police officers on Wednesday in the south of Paris, French police said.French police told Reuters that officers then shot and wounded the man in the abdomen. The three police officers were also b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020