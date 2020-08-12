I-day in Delhi: Noida Traffic Police issues advisor

I-day in Delhi: Noida Traffic Police issues advisorPTI | Noida | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 21:20 IST
Heavy and medium-range goods carriers will not be allowed entry into Delhi via Noida from 11 pm on Wednesday till 11 am on Thursday and again on Friday and Saturday for the same time period, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said
The restrictions have been imposed in view of the full dress rehearsal on Thursday and the Independence Day parade on Friday in the national capital, the district traffic police said in an advisory. "Please use alternative routes to Delhi during the restricted period in order to avoid inconvenience," the police said
The Delhi Police had earlier announced similar restrictions and diversions in view of the Independence Day programmes.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Noida
- Gautam Buddh Nagar
- Delhi Police
ALSO READ
HC unhappy with decline in RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
HC seeks Delhi govt's stand on plea against police officers being empowered to impose fines for violating COVID-19 regulations.
HC declines to entertain plea for dance courses in Delhi University
Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70% during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi: UN
Delhi Police head constable shoots himself dead