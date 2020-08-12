Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy CM announces total lockdown on every Tuesday

This was announced by Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday when the Union Territory registered its highest single-day spurt of 481 coronavirus cases and five deaths. The total lockdown would come into force from next Tuesday and is being implemented on an experimental basis, he told a virtual press conference after chairing a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:27 IST
Pondy CM announces total lockdown on every Tuesday
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Puducherry, a total lockdown would be enforced every Tuesday to contain the spread of the virus. This was announced by Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday when the Union Territory registered its highest single-day spurt of 481 coronavirus cases and five deaths.

The total lockdown would come into force from next Tuesday and is being implemented on an experimental basis, he told a virtual press conference after chairing a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The lockdown would come into effect from 6 am on Tuesday to 6 am the next day.

Also, he said all shops, business centres, banks and other establishments would remain closed in the entire Union Territory. He said the meeting of the SDMA decided that on other days, all shops, establishments and business centres can remain open only from 6 am to 7 pm from August 14.

All along they were allowed to remain open from 6 am to 9 pm. The Chief Minister further said the government had earmarked Rs 25 crore for the Health Department from out of its own resources to improve healthcare and strengthen the infrastructure in government hospitals.

He said the government would strictly ensure that marriage functions were attended by only 50 invitees. Narayanasamy said he was not happy over the alleged silence the Centre was maintaining in sanctioning funds sought by the territorial government to manage the pandemic.

When neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu had been earmarked funds by the Centre, he said the Union Territory has been let down. He said there has been no response so far to the plea for sanction of Rs 975 crore and an interim relief of Rs 225 crore to tackle the pandemic.

The meeting of SDMA was attended by R Siva (DMK legislature party leader), A Anbalagan (AIADMK) and V Saminathan (Bharatiya Janata Party) and member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam besides Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Secretaries and DGP Balaji Srivastava. Narayanasamy said the Leader of the Opposition N Rangasamy (AINRC) did not turn up for the meeting though he was invited to attend it.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

10 Maha cops get HM's medal for excellence in investigation

Ten personnel of the Maharashtra Police were awarded with the prestigious Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Investigation for year 2020, an official said on Wednesday. The awardees are, Superintendent of Police Jyoti Kshirsagar, ...

Syria's Assad says new U.S. sanctions are part of drive to 'choke' Syrians

Syrian President Bashar al Assad said on Wednesday that sweeping new U.S. sanctions amounted to a new stage of economic warfare against his government and were part of long-standing U.S. efforts to choke the living standards of Syrians. In ...

Move to bifurcate J-K in Union Territories was 'greeted in Ladakh as opportunity to chart its own development path'

The strategy to put in place reasonable communication restrictions in Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 surprisingly seems to have worked with the volatile valley remaining relatively peaceful, suggests Olivier Guillard, a s...

Kamat demands ban on masks with tricolour pattern

Congress leader Digambar Kamat onWednesday demanded a ban on masks with tricolour and AshokChakra printed on itThe former chief minister took to Twitter to protestthe masks with the colours and pattern of the national flagwhich are being so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020