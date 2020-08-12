Left Menu
Repair of 14,000 dilapidated buildings in Mumbai possible now: Jitendra Awhad

Repairs to as many as 14,000 buildings in Maharashtra, which were in dilapidated condition will be possible now, Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:43 IST
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Repairs to as many as 14,000 buildings in Maharashtra, which were in dilapidated condition will be possible now, Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, the minister said that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has also been given the right to repair a building in case the tenants want to do so.

"The repairs of 14,000 buildings which used to be on hold earlier, because of No Objection Certificates (NOC) by either tenants or owners and could not be finalised, are possible now. Now we have taken the power in our hand as per the law, he said Pointing out to the right given to MHADA, he added, "From now on, if tenants of buildings want it to repair a building then it can do so as builder. However, it has been given a limit of three years. (ANI)

