Woman kills self along with son in Jharkhand's Palamu

A woman died by suicide along with her son after being hit by a goods train in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said. The woman sat on the railway tracks at Sabona in Bishrampur along with her three children, following a fight in the family, they said.

While the woman and a son were crushed under the wheels, another son and the daughter escaped with injuries as they were thrown out of the tracks, police said. An investigation is underway, they added.