Bengaluru violence: Kumaraswamy demands strict action against those found guilty

No one is above the law and strict action must be taken against those responsible for the attack on police station and vandalism, said Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday in connection with the Bengaluru violence.

JDS leader and former K'taka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

No one is above the law and strict action must be taken against those responsible for the attack on police station and vandalism, said Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday in connection with the Bengaluru violence. "No religion or community is above the law. Anyone who doesn't respect the law of the land should be punished. The government must take tough action against vandals. It must ensure that such incidents don't recur in future," Kumaraswamy's tweet read.

In subsequent tweets, the former Karnataka CM condemned the attack on police and media persons and termed it a "pre-planned" attack. He also quoted verses from the Holy Quran to highlight the importance given to abiding by the law.

"Attacks on Police who were there to maintain law and order and on media persons who went to cover the news is highly deplorable. These vandals don't even have remorse on what kind of message they are sending to civil society through their heinous act," he said. "Such incidents indicate that this is a pre-planned attack. An explosion of people's frustration due to nepotism by local representatives and their hunger for power. It is not untrue that family feud provided a platform to this incident," and further added.

Earlier today, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence in Bengaluru and said so far 146 people have been arrested. "It has been decided in a meeting with Chief Minister with senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai told ANI.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday informed that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered last night's violence in which two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries.

The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting derogatory posts. Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen.

Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out. (ANI)

