Immerse Ganesh idols at home: Thane hotspot residents told

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday said that those who reside in COVID-19 hotspots in the city should immerse the Ganpati idols at their home instead of stepping out for it. Civic chief Dr Vipin Sharma issued these instructions, TMC spokesperson and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malavi said in a statement.

"All those residing in the areas classified as COVID- 19 hotspots in the city will have to immerse the Ganesh idols at their home. They should not step out for the immersion activity," he said, quoting the instructions. To avoid crowding during the immersion of the idols from areas other than the hotspots, the corporation will launch a system of online booking of time-slots for idol immersion, he said.

This facility will start on August 14, he said. He also said that 13 artificial ponds will bve set up for immersion of idols.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan Dombivali civic body in the district said the idols will be collected from the doorstep. The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin on August 22.

PTI COR NP NP.