Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm KYC Scam: Two held for duping Paytm users on KYC update pretext in Gujarat

Three laptops, 39 SIM cards, two mobiles, three SIM boxes used for sending multiple SMSs, were also seized by the cyber-crime police along with Rs 58.20 lakh found in different bank accounts of the accused. The arrested conmen were identified as Sohil Khan Pathan, a 12th pass out and his accomplice Mohsin Khan Pathan, who studied till 9th standard, a release by the cyber-crime branch said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:14 IST
Paytm KYC Scam: Two held for duping Paytm users on KYC update pretext in Gujarat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch in Gujarat on Wednesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in duping residents of different states on the pretext of updating Know Your Customer (KYC) of payment application Paytm, police said. Three laptops, 39 SIM cards, two mobiles, three SIM boxes used for sending multiple SMSs, were also seized by the cyber-crime police along with Rs 58.20 lakh found in different bank accounts of the accused.

The arrested conmen were identified as Sohil Khan Pathan, a 12th pass out and his accomplice Mohsin Khan Pathan, who studied till 9th standard, a release by the cyber-crime branch said. An analysis of the mobile number data recovered from the accused revealed that the city-based duo had duped numerous unsuspecting Paytm users from at least eight states- Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab and Delhi.

"In Gujarat alone, the duo and their accomplices sitting in other states had duped 190 persons of Rs 1.13 crore in the last two years. Using SIM box hardware and SIM cards, the main accused Sohil Khan sent around 25 lakh SMSs to their targets in two years," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Amit Vasava. He added that investigation is underway to find out exact number of victims the accused had duped across the country so far.

Sohil Khan was in contact with the fraudsters of other states and had bought data of lakhs of customers online, claiming that he needed it for his Ayurvedic medicine business, police said. The duo came under the radar of cyber crime police during an investigation into a complaint regarding a fraud of Rs 98,000 from a Paytm user.

It was revealed that the Khan duo used to send SMSs with the text that read: "Dear Customer, your Paytm wallet has been blocked. Complete your KYC." When an unsuspecting user calls them on the number mentioned in the SMS, the accused used to convince them in downloading a specific mobile app and used to acquire OTP from the victims on the pretext of completing the procedure, they said. Using that OTP, the duo used to transfer money from victims' bank accounts, credit cards and wallets into their wallets and accounts.

While investigating the case of Rs 98,000 fraud, the cybercrime police successfully traced the money trail and zeroed in on Mohsin and Sohil, the release said..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Surge in Spain's virus cases prompts regional smoking ban, field hospital

Coronavirus cases in Spain jumped by nearly 1,700 on Wednesday, part of a surge that has prompted the construction of a military field hospital in the hard-hit Aragon region and led authorities in Galicia to practically ban smoking in publi...

Turkish schools to begin reopening on Sept 21 - education minister

Turkish schools will start to reopen on Sept. 21 in a gradual transition to in-person education, the countrys Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Wednesday, delaying the reopening after a rise in coronavirus cases.In a news conference af...

Padres proving they can play in Dodgers' league

For a brief moment last week, it appeared as if the San Diego Padres might not be ready for a 2020 breakthrough after all. Less than seven days later, and following two games at Los Angeles this week, that is not so much the case anymore. T...

10 Maha cops get HM's medal for excellence in investigation

Ten personnel of the Maharashtra Police were awarded with the prestigious Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Investigation for year 2020, an official said on Wednesday. The awardees are, Superintendent of Police Jyoti Kshirsagar, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020