Assam govt to transfer Rs 1,000 per month to each family

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a direct cash transfer scheme under which families in the state will get about Rs 1,000 per month.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:34 IST
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to media on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a direct cash transfer scheme under which families in the state will get about Rs 1,000 per month. Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, "Today we have announced the biggest direct benefit transfer under any government in Assam. Under this scheme, a family will get about Rs 1000 per month for their daily needs. They can purchase medicine or sugar, etc. So we are going to do the cash transfer of about Rs 1000 per month to the bank account of a family. But the family has to nominate a woman."

"A male member is not entitled to get the money in their bank account in this scheme. They have to nominate a female member of the family whosoever she may be. In the name of the female member in her bank account, we will be transferring on the first day of every month about Rs 1,000. So we are going to cover 17 lakh families and our target is to expand it to 25 lakh families in days to come," he said. He said, "So this is an assured income, a fixed income. But during the month of puja, Bihu or during floods the govt can keep on increasing the amount depending upon the situation. It might go to Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000 in a month depending upon the situation like floods and in another month it can come down to Rs 1,000.

"From August 16, we are beginning to select the beneficiaries and from October 2 we are going to make the first monthly transfer," he added. (ANI)

