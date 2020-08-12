Minor girl "raped" in orphanage dies in Hyderabad

A 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly repeatedly raped at an orphanage in Ameenpur near here, died at a state-run hospital on Wednesday, police said. The girl was admitted to the hospital five days ago and she died without responding to treatment this morning, a police official said.

After the girl filed a complaint earlier this month, three people -- a 51-year-old man, a donor of the orphanage who allegedly raped her for over a year, a woman in-charge and her brother -- had been arrested on Sunday. After the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March this year, the girl came from the orphanage to stay at her uncle's house in the city and had been beaten up by him later, police said.

The sexual assault came to light when the aunt took her to a hospital after finding her limping followingn which the girl filed a police complaint. The donor had allegedly given her sedatives mixed in soft drink and raped her repeatedly.

In the meanwhile, the officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department visited the orphanage and shifted the other inmates there to Child Care Institutes. Police said the exact cause of her death will be known only after the medical report.