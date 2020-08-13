Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus: UN rights chief condemns violence against protesters, calls for grievances to be heard

The flow of free information is “crucial” in a democratic society, the UN human rights chief said on Wednesday, spotlighting the landlocked eastern European nation of Belarus, “especially in a context of crisis and social unrest”.

UN News | Updated: 13-08-2020 06:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 02:38 IST
Belarus: UN rights chief condemns violence against protesters, calls for grievances to be heard
In response to reports that police had used unnecessary and excessive force, firing rubber bullets, water cannons and stun grenades, Ms Bachelet said people’s complaints must be heard. Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)

Following the announcement by the authorities of the preliminary results from Sunday's presidential election, immediately questioned by opposition parties, largely peaceful protests erupted throughout Belarus, prompting a heavy crackdown by the security forces.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, condemned the authorities' violent response: "I remind the Belarusian authorities that the use of force during protests should always be exceptional and a measure of last resort" she said, "clearly differentiating between any violent individuals and peaceful protesters, against whom force should not be used."

Listen to grievances

In response to reports that police had used unnecessary and excessive force, firing rubber bullets, water cannons and stun grenades, Ms Bachelet said people's complaints must be heard.

"State authorities must allow and facilitate the exercise of the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly and not repress it", added the top rights official.

"People have the right to speak up and express dissent, even more in the context of elections, when democratic freedoms should be upheld, not suppressed."

Ill-treatment during detention

Citing accounts that more than 6,000 people had been detained over the last three days, including bystanders and minors, Ms Bachelet observed "a trend of massive arrests in clear violation of international human rights standards".

Against the backdrop of reports that police officers have beaten protestors – some while in custody – and that at least 250 people were injured, one of whom died under unclear circumstances, the UN rights chief reminded the Belarusian Government of "the absolute prohibition on torture and other ill-treatment of detainees".

The High Commissioner called for the immediate release of everyone unlawfully detained, and for prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigations into all allegations of human rights violations.

"Those arbitrarily detained or ill-treated for peacefully expressing dissent are entitled to justice and redress", she stressed, maintaining that the authorities "should also hear and respond to people's grievances regarding the elections".

Information blackouts

Since Sunday, intermittent internet shutdowns, social media platform stoppages, and blocked NGO and news websites have curtailed the right of freedom of expression, including the right to seek and provide information, according to UN human rights office.

Moreover, journalists covering the demonstrations have been harassed, sometimes attacked, and their equipment destroyed or confiscated.

And more than 50 reporters and bloggers have been detained, with criminal investigations opened against some of them.

"Free flow of information is crucial in any democratic society, and especially in a context of crisis and social unrest", said the UN rights chief, "but even more so, in the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, and where people might feel compelled to express dissent online rather than on the streets".

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands in Belarus decry president's reelection as rigged

Thousands of protesters rallied in Belarus capital and other cities for a fourth straight night Wednesday, decrying an election they say was rigged to extend the 26-year rule of the countrys authoritarian leader and the crackdown on subsequ...

23 companies attend Railways' meet for running private trains

A total of 23 companies, including some PSUs shown interest in operating private trains in the country as they participated in the second pre-application conference for Public-Private Partnership PPP in passenger trains project organised by...

Belarus: UN rights chief condemns violence against protesters, calls for grievances to be heard

Following the announcement by the authorities of the preliminary results from Sundays presidential election, immediately questioned by opposition parties, largely peaceful protests erupted throughout Belarus, prompting a heavy crackdown by ...

Harris promises jobs, fight climate change and affordable care act as part of Biden administration

Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic partys vice-presidential nominee, has said once elected the Joe Biden administration will create millions of jobs, fight climate change and build an affordable care act among various other strong in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020