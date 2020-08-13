Male elephant found dead in Odisha, probe ordered

A male elephant, aged between 2.5 to 3 years, was found dead near Elbow Keshapali village under Dhama Forest Range in Sambalpur, Odisha on Wednesday. His cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem, an officer said.

"The elephant's cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem. A probe has been ordered," District Forest Officer Sanjeet Kumar said. In June, an elephant was found dead with a bullet injury in Mundeswar reserve forest under Madhapur forest range in Boudh.According to forest officials, locals saw the carcass and informed the forest department after which it was sent for a post mortem."Tusks of the elephant were found intact. Bullet injuries were found on the carcass and it was sent for post mortem," Divisional Forest Officer Jasobanta Sethi said. (ANI)