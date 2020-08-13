Rain lashes various parts of Delhi
Rain lashed various parts of the national capital on Thursday morning. The rain started on Wednesday late night and continued till Thursday morning.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 08:39 IST
Rain lashed various parts of the national capital on Thursday morning. The rain started on Wednesday late night and continued till Thursday morning. Different parts of Delhi faced waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.
Waterlogging was seen near New Delhi Railway Station following rainfall. Waterlogging was also observed at an underpass in the Dwarka area following rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the national capital today.
"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur (continue to occur) over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Panipat and Karnal during the next 2 hours", IMD Official said. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Signature Global to invest Rs 400 cr in new housing project at Gurugram
One arrested for beating up man transporting meat in Gurugram: Police
Khattar, Gangwar inaugurate plasma bank at ESIC medical college in Faridabad
Gurugram: Religious places of worship to open from tomorrow
Swiggy launches quick grocery delivery service in Gurugram