Rain lashes various parts of Delhi

Rain lashed various parts of the national capital on Thursday morning. The rain started on Wednesday late night and continued till Thursday morning. Different parts of Delhi faced waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.

Waterlogging was seen near New Delhi Railway Station following rainfall. Waterlogging was also observed at an underpass in the Dwarka area following rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the national capital today.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur (continue to occur) over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Panipat and Karnal during the next 2 hours", IMD Official said. (ANI)