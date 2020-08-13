Eunuchs attack woman, create ruckus in north-east Delhi

A group of eunuchs allegedly created ruckus in north-east Delhi's Brahmapuri area and attacked a woman who has been admitted to a hospital after suffering injuries in the incident. The police stated that there was a quarrel between two families over a property dispute which led to the incident.

"Praveen Sharma had asked a tenant, who is a senior citizen, to vacate his room. However, the tenant refused to vacate. Later, Sanjay, the grandson of the senior citizen called a few eunuchs and created ruckus in front of the house. They also attacked a woman who is receiving treatment at a hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya told ANI. "The incident was recorded in the CCTV installed outside Sharma's house. Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)