Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winston Peters urges leader Judith Collins to stop undermining democracy

“New Zealanders are sadly being fed a steady stream of misinformation about the pre-election period from the National Party,” said Mr Peters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:01 IST
Winston Peters urges leader Judith Collins to stop undermining democracy
“If it wasn’t so malicious and dangerous for our democracy it would merely be sad,” ended Mr Peters.          Image Credit: Stuff

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters today called for National Party and Opposition leader Judith Collins to stop undermining democracy.

"New Zealanders are sadly being fed a steady stream of misinformation about the pre-election period from the National Party," said Mr Peters.

"Its effect is to sow doubt about the legitimacy of the current government as it focuses solely on protecting the health of New Zealanders.

"There is no convention for power-sharing such as Ms Collins, a trained lawyer, is claiming. She should know better. So who is giving her that advice and why is she taking it?

"The current government 'continues to have full powers to govern until the election'.

"That is not a self-serving claim made by the government. It is a fact of a stable government.

"The Cabinet Office on 29 January explained that the 'caretaker convention' does not apply in the pre-election period. It only commences post-election, up to and until there is either confirmation of the old government or a new one," said Mr Peters.

The Cabinet Office circular is a public document which is freely available on the government website.

"Therefore, Judith Collins and the National Party are sadly misrepresenting the constitutional position to the public," said Mr Peters.

"What we are witnessing is the disappointing collapse of a once honourable party. The party of Keith Holyoake, Ralph Hannan and Jack Marshall was a party of principle, whether one agreed with them or not. National is in danger of losing its way.

"At the very time the government, alongside the 'team of five million' New Zealanders, is solely focused on restoring the nation's health, the National Party appears focused on undermining that effort to an already fearful public.

"If it wasn't so malicious and dangerous for our democracy it would merely be sad," ended Mr Peters.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Investment by PE/VCs halves to USD 4.1 bn in July: Report

Investments by private equity and venture capital firms in Indian companies halved to USD 4.1 billion in July as compared to the same month a year ago, a report said on Thursday. In June, the investments stood at USD 6.8 billion, consultanc...

Govt revives Floriculture center in Srinagar destroyed in 2014 floods

A floriculture centre situated in Srinagar has been revived with the help of substantial steps taken by the Centre. The nursery got damaged due to floods which had hit the region in 2014. Nursery is the backbone for the landscaping work bec...

Found it stupid when people labelled me skinny, fat, dusky: Bipasha Basu

Actor Bipasha Basu says she navigated her way in the industry through comments on her skin tone to tags like too skinnyand too fat. Starting out as a supermodel, Bipasha made her film debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and gained acclaim for horror...

Malaysia jails Indian man linked to fresh coronavirus outbreak

A Malaysian court jailed an Indian man for five months on Thursday for violating a home quarantine order, leading to dozens of new coronavirus infections, the Bernama state news agency reported. The 57-year-old, who resides in Malaysia and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020