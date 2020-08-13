Left Menu
COVID-19: TN prohibits public celebration during Ganesh Chaturthi

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Government of Tamil Nadu has prohibited the installation of idols in public places and rallies to immerse idols in water bodies in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:20 IST
COVID-19: TN prohibits public celebration during Ganesh Chaturthi
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Government of Tamil Nadu has prohibited the installation of idols in public places and rallies to immerse idols in water bodies in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the state government has advised people to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi at their homes to curtail the further spread of coronavirus.

"Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu will be celebrated on 22nd August. People are advised to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi at their home to curtail COVID-19 spread. No installation of idols in public and no rallies to immerse idols in water bodies will be allowed," read an official directive. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the Ganeshotsav Mandals, and people in containment zones will have to immerse idols in a metallic tank inside the containment zone on the occasion of Ganeshotsav and Ganpati Visarjan, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, will begin on August 22. The festivities end with the final immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesha, called the Visarjan. The festival is celebrated with grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states. (ANI)

