Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration to roll back curbs on methane from oil, gas operations

"But we understand that this rule has drawn diverse viewpoints across our industry." The API said existing VOC regulations have led to methane emissions falling 60% from 2011-2018. Environmental groups said the move comes as scientific reports highlight the major role methane emissions play in worsening climate change.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:30 IST
Trump administration to roll back curbs on methane from oil, gas operations

The Trump administration on Thursday will roll back regulations aimed at reducing emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane from oil and gas operations, its latest move to unwind environmental rules ahead of November's presidential election.

During a visit to election swing state Pennsylvania, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler will formally rescind 2016 Obama administration limits on oil and gas industry emissions of methane, a move criticized by environmentalists when initially proposed last August. The EPA is expected to retain some of the rules issued in 2012 that control methane emissions and also limit those of so-called volatile organic compounds (VOC) that cause smog.

But it is also expected to remove sources of emissions, including the transport and storage of oil and gas, from regulation as well as requirements for companies to install equipment to detect methane leaks, according to a source familiar with matter. It would also prevent any future regulation of methane from facilities built before 2015.

Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, a Republican representing a district at the heart of Pennsylvania's fracking industry, welcomed EPA's decision to "remove burdensome regulations" and "commitment to supporting Pennsylvania gas and oil operators." The American Petroleum Institute, a powerful fossil fuel lobby, has said it supports the final rule even if some of its larger members like Exxon, BP and Shell have called for mandatory methane regulations. Smaller drillers say the rule is too costly for them to comply with.

"We support this revision," API regulatory affairs director Frank Macchiarola told Reuters. "But we understand that this rule has drawn diverse viewpoints across our industry." The API said existing VOC regulations have led to methane emissions falling 60% from 2011-2018.

Environmental groups said the move comes as scientific reports highlight the major role methane emissions play in worsening climate change. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-climate-change-methane/global-methane-emissions-rising-due-to-oil-and-gas-agriculture-studies-idUSKCN24F2X8 “Eliminating these safeguards would ignore the overwhelming body of scientific evidence documenting the urgent need to reduce methane pollution," said Peter Zalzal of the Environmental Defense Fund.

The rollbacks will be challenged in court, environmental groups and some state attorneys general have said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist allegedly dies of suicide in Ranchi, police say he was under stress

A senior journalist allegedly died of suicide here and his body was found hanging at his residence, police said on Thursday adding that he was under stress for the past few days. Superintendent of Police SP Ranchi, Naushad Alam on Thursday ...

Pilot meets Gehlot, handshake signals his return

Sachin Pilot met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday, the first time after he openly rebelled against the senior leader a month back. Party leaders K C Venugopal, Avinash Pande, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Govind Singh Dota...

Adani warns of growth being hit if rural-to-urban migration is not checked

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Thursday said Indias growth may be hampered unless rural-to-urban migration is not tackled by developing a model to keep local population employed locally in rural areas. Addressing students of Anand-based Instit...

Sushant's death: Transfer of case to CBI illegal, alleges Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday termed the transfer of the case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI as illegal. He also said that the everyone, including the family of R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020