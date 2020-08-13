Left Menu
COVID-19: Gyms re-open with curbs in Bhopal

The gyms in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have reopened following COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Bhopal District Administration.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:49 IST
COVID-19: Gyms re-open with curbs in Bhopal
Gyms in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have reopened. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The gyms in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have reopened following COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Bhopal District Administration. While speaking to ANI, a gym owner said that all health measures are in place at the gym and precaution is being taken against the spread of the virus.

"We are checking our customer's body temperature, asking them to download the Aarogya Setu app, to wear masks or shield. We will ensure all health measures are followed so that the gym functions smoothly," he said. "The timings of the gym have been increased in order to maintain social distancing. At a time, only 20 people are allowed. Since safety is of utmost importance, we will ensure all SOPs are followed and social distancing is maintained," he added.

The Bhopal District Administration has issued guidelines for reopening of gyms and yoga centers with conditions in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to the guidelines issued on Tuesday, people will need to wear face shields while exercising and will also have to get their own mats.

Gyms and yoga centers have been asked to submit a self-declaration form to the administration stating they will follow the standard operating procedure (SOP). On August 3, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) issued guidelines and preventive measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in yoga institutions and gymnasiums that were to reopen on August 5.

