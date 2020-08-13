Over 330 kg of cannabis seized by Haryana's STF, 3 held

Over 330 kg of cannabis was seized from a tractor-trolley here and three people were arrested by Haryana's Special Task Force (STF), a spokesperson said on Thursday. Based on a tip-off, the STF's Rohtak unit intercepted a tractor-trolley near Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Highway in Palwal district, he said.

Initial investigations revealed that the contraband was being transported to Shamli in Uttar Pradesh from Chhattisgarh. "The search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 62 packets of ganja weighing 331 kg 300 gram," the spokesperson said in a statement here.

"Three persons were arrested on the charges of possession and transportation of the contraband. They have been identified as Shripal, a resident of Esopur Til, Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Pal and Pravesh, both hail from Dundu Khera, Shamli in Uttar Pradesh," he said. A case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered in Palwal and further investigation was in progress.