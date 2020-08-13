Noida: Rs 4 lakh robbed from private bank ATM
A group of unidentified men robbed Rs 4 lakh from an ATM machine of a private bank in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Thursday. We will work out the case soon," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Sankalp Sharma said He said the complaint has been lodged at the Sector 24 police station and further probe is underway.PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:27 IST
A group of unidentified men robbed Rs 4 lakh from an ATM machine of a private bank in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late on Wednesday night at the ATM kiosk of HDFC bank in Gijhor village under Sector 24 police station area, a senior official said
"Bank officials have informed the police that around Rs 4 lakh were present in the ATM machine. We have got some definitive leads in the case and other evidence is also being collected. We will work out the case soon," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Sankalp Sharma said
He said the complaint has been lodged at the Sector 24 police station and further probe is underway.
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- Uttar Pradesh
- ATM
- Sector
ALSO READ
Athletes asked to bring own water, Aarogya Setu app must for entry as Noida stadium reopens
Ramagya School Noida Promotes Positive Mental Health Among Students through Gita Paath and Meditation
Ramagya School Noida promotes positive mental health among students through Gita Paath and meditation
Noida: Man kills wife, dumps body in farmland; arrested
Man arrested for raping minor daughter in Noida