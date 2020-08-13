Noida: Rs 4 lakh robbed from private bank ATM

A group of unidentified men robbed Rs 4 lakh from an ATM machine of a private bank in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late on Wednesday night at the ATM kiosk of HDFC bank in Gijhor village under Sector 24 police station area, a senior official said

"Bank officials have informed the police that around Rs 4 lakh were present in the ATM machine. We have got some definitive leads in the case and other evidence is also being collected. We will work out the case soon," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Sankalp Sharma said

He said the complaint has been lodged at the Sector 24 police station and further probe is underway.