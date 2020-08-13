Sushant's death: Transfer of case to CBI illegal, alleges Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday termed the transfer of the case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as "illegal". He also said that the everyone, including the family of Rajput, should remain quiet for some time and let the Mumbai Police conclude their investigation in the actor's death case.

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and a probe is underway in the case.

Rajput's father K K Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against his son's rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting the late actor's suicide. The CBI recently took over investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Chakraborty and her family members.

Talking to reporters, Raut said, "The incident (Rajput's death) took place in Mumbai. The FIR was filed in Patna and the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe. The Centre immediately agreed. This is illegal. The case is now technically with the CBI." "The Mumbai Police is investigating the case and if there is anything else to probe, the CBI can do it," he said. Raut said, "Bring Mossad and KGB too. There is nothing to hide. We are not opposing the CBI. When the Mumbai Police is already on the job, what will the CBI do?" Law and order is a state subject, the Sena MP said, adding that the state government has filed a caveat in the apex court saying that the decision for a CBI probe was encroachment on the state's powers and federal structure.

To a question on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's public snub of his grandnephew Parth Pawar, who had demanded a CBI probe into the case, Raut said the former Union minister was a senior and experienced leader and there was no need for anybody to bother about his comment. "The matter is restricted to the Pawar family and NCP.

Pawar being the head, reprimanded him. When none from the party or family is commenting, why is the media bothered?" he asked. A political comment by Parth was given a political reply, Raut said.

The NCP supremo had on Wednesday said that he attaches "absolutely no importance" to his grandnephew's demand for a CBI probe into Rajput's death and termed him as "immature". Replying to another question, Raut said state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had nothing to do with the case.

"Only a section of the media is reporting like that. Unless you bring in well-known names and families, you cant create a sensation," he alleged.

"Everyone, including Sushant' family should be quiet for some time and allow the Mumbai Police carry out the probe to get justice for him," the Sena leader said. aut said that there was no point in the criticism that Aaditya Thackeray had no merit to head the committee that has been appointed by the Maharashtra government to recommend names for the Padma awards.

"Who will decide who has got merit or not? Aaditya is a cabinet minister," he said.