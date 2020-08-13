Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant's death: Transfer of case to CBI illegal, alleges Raut

The CBI recently took over investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Chakraborty and her family members. Talking to reporters, Raut said, "The incident (Rajput's death) took place in Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:44 IST
Sushant's death: Transfer of case to CBI illegal, alleges Raut
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday termed the transfer of the case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as "illegal". He also said that the everyone, including the family of Rajput, should remain quiet for some time and let the Mumbai Police conclude their investigation in the actor's death case.

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and a probe is underway in the case.

Rajput's father K K Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against his son's rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting the late actor's suicide. The CBI recently took over investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Chakraborty and her family members.

Talking to reporters, Raut said, "The incident (Rajput's death) took place in Mumbai. The FIR was filed in Patna and the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe. The Centre immediately agreed. This is illegal. The case is now technically with the CBI." "The Mumbai Police is investigating the case and if there is anything else to probe, the CBI can do it," he said. Raut said, "Bring Mossad and KGB too. There is nothing to hide. We are not opposing the CBI. When the Mumbai Police is already on the job, what will the CBI do?" Law and order is a state subject, the Sena MP said, adding that the state government has filed a caveat in the apex court saying that the decision for a CBI probe was encroachment on the state's powers and federal structure.

To a question on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's public snub of his grandnephew Parth Pawar, who had demanded a CBI probe into the case, Raut said the former Union minister was a senior and experienced leader and there was no need for anybody to bother about his comment. "The matter is restricted to the Pawar family and NCP.

Pawar being the head, reprimanded him. When none from the party or family is commenting, why is the media bothered?" he asked. A political comment by Parth was given a political reply, Raut said.

The NCP supremo had on Wednesday said that he attaches "absolutely no importance" to his grandnephew's demand for a CBI probe into Rajput's death and termed him as "immature". Replying to another question, Raut said state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had nothing to do with the case.

"Only a section of the media is reporting like that. Unless you bring in well-known names and families, you cant create a sensation," he alleged.

"Everyone, including Sushant' family should be quiet for some time and allow the Mumbai Police carry out the probe to get justice for him," the Sena leader said. aut said that there was no point in the criticism that Aaditya Thackeray had no merit to head the committee that has been appointed by the Maharashtra government to recommend names for the Padma awards.

"Who will decide who has got merit or not? Aaditya is a cabinet minister," he said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

CM candidate decision at appropriate time: AIADMK leader

The AIADMK top leadership would take a decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate for 2021 assembly elections andannounce itat an appropriate time, partys deputy coordinator K P Munusamy said on Thursday. Speaking after deliberations at th...

UN: 8 children die within days in Syria camp for IS families

At least eight children under the age of five have died in recent days from health problems linked to the dire conditions in a camp in northern Syria housing tens of thousands of female supporters of the Islamic State group and their childr...

Revenue-deficit Nagaland spent Rs 112 cr to address needs for COVID preparedness: CM

Nagaland is a revenue deficit state but despite that the government has spent Rs 112 crore from its own resources to augment health infrastructure and arrange for non-medical interventions following the outbreak of COVID-19, Chief Minister ...

Nepal records 525 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal reported 525 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the countrys COVID-19 tally to 24,957. With four new virus-related fatalities, Nepals coronavirus death toll stands at 95, said Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam.The 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020