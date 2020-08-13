3 Haryana cops to be awarded 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation'

Three police officers from Haryana have been chosen for the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year 2020, officials said here on Thursday. Superintendent of Police (SP), Kaithal, Shashank Kumar Sawan and Sub-Inspectors Anil Kumar and Rita Rani are among the 121 awardees selected from across the country this year, they said.

Sawan will be honoured for speedy investigation in the rape of a six-year-old girl in which the accused was later held guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000 in Jhajjar district, a spokesperson of the state police department said. Sawan was then posted as the assistant SP of Jhajjar, and he investigated the case. The victim was a labourer's daughter from Uttar Pradesh and lived in a rented accommodation in Bahadurgarh in the district, the spokesperson said.

The minor was raped by another tenant. The officer had completed his investigation and filed a charge sheet within six days that resulted in early conviction of the accused. Apart from this, Anil Kumar, posted in Faridabad, and Rita Rani, posted in Panchkula, will also be receiving the award in recognition of their outstanding contribution in the field of investigation.

This medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation, the officials said..