Two minor siblings die of electrocution in UP's Banda

A minor brother-sister duo were killed due to electrocution on Thursday in Panchwati locality of Bisanda area here, police said. Anuj (8) and his sister Archana (11) were electrocuted when they came in contact with an iron fencing on which a broken live electricity wire was lying, they said.

Both of them were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Police is probing the matter and has sent the children's bodies for a post-mortem.