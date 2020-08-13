MP: Two trucks collide, their drivers dead; four injured

Two truck drivers were killed and four others injured after their vehicles collided and caught fire near Banjari in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Thursday, a police official said. The mishap occurred in the morning on the National Highway (NH) 7, he said.

"One of the trucks that was loaded with sweet limes was on its way from Nagpur to Jabalpur, while the other one was carrying rice and was going in the opposite direction," Chapara police station in-charge Nilesh Parteti said. "The accident took place as the driver of the truck carrying sweet limes probably lost control, due to which his vehicle jumped over the divider and hit the other lorry coming from the opposite side," he said.

Due to the collision, the truck carrying rice overturned after getting dragged for a few feet, Parteti added. "As a result of the impact, the front portion of both the trucks caught fire, killing the two drivers on the spot," he said, adding that four others jumped to safety, but suffered injuries in the process.

The deceased were identified as Shivkumar Kurmi (45) and Bhola Yadav (40), both from Uttar Pradesh, he said. A case was registered and the bodies were sent for autopsy, he added.